GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For nearly 100 years, Guiding Light has worked to help men in the Grand Rapids area recover from addiction and now they’re expanding that reach to include women. Today, we have Brian and Amy in studio to tell us what’s going on this holiday season and beyond. You can help Guiding Light continue this great work in addiction recovery by donating this holiday season!

Guiding Light

Guiding Light Christmas Luncheon: Sunday, December 18th

Noon-1:30pm

Free to anyone in the Heartside neighborhood

255 Division Ave S.

616-451-0236

GuidingLightWorks.org

Sponsored by Guiding Light.