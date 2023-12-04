GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Addiction affects thousands of people right here in West Michigan. Guiding Light is a 100% donor-funded non-profit helping men and women recover from alcohol and substance abuse addiction. We have David in studio with us today to talk about how they help those in need.

Guiding Light offers a long-term addiction recovery program along with the ability to then join a sober living community. Most recently, the non-profit expanded its programming to now help women.

Guiding Light

255 Division Ave S., Grand Rapids

616-451-0236

GuidingLightWorks.org

Sponsored by Guiding Light.