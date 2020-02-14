Closings & Delays
GRPM celebrates space with Roger That! exhibit this weekend

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Roger Chaffee was a Grand Rapids native Astronaut, who died in the Apollo 1 tragedy, but he continues to be an inspiration to West Michigan today.

To commemorate Roger and celebrate space exploration, Grand Valley State University will offer a free public academic conference on February 14th followed by a public celebration at the Grand Rapids Public Museum on Saturday, February 15th.

Space activities at the GRPM include jet propulsion, underwater ROVs, hands-on space artifacts and so much more. Astronaut presentations on Saturday are sold out but tickets for GVSU’s presentation on Friday night are still available here.

