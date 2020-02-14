GRPM celebrates space with Roger That! exhibit this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Roger Chaffee was a Grand Rapids native Astronaut, who died in the Apollo 1 tragedy, but he continues to be an inspiration to West Michigan today.

To commemorate Roger and celebrate space exploration, Grand Valley State University will offer a free public academic conference on February 14th followed by a public celebration at the Grand Rapids Public Museum on Saturday, February 15th.

Space activities at the GRPM include jet propulsion, underwater ROVs, hands-on space artifacts and so much more. Astronaut presentations on Saturday are sold out but tickets for GVSU’s presentation on Friday night are still available here.

Sponsored by the Grand Rapids Public Museum.