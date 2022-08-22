GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids Public Library is wrapping up their summer series for writers and readers this week and starting a new series for adults at Creston Brewery this fall. Both event series are free and great for an adult night out!

Loanna and Andrea join us today to tell us all about these great events!

Writers & Readers: August 25th

An Evening with Silvia Moreno-Garcia, the author of Mexican Gothic. A book signing will follow the presentation. Guests can also enjoy a festival-like atmosphere with food trucks, fames, and local vendors set up outside the Main Library before the Author Talk. This event also includes a writing workshop led by a local author, Kayla Chenault. This event is FREE. The first 100 meals at each food truck are FREE. More details here.

Adult Storytimes at Creston Brewery

September 12th: Brittany Devon

October 10th: Star Buxom

November 14th: John Steve Crowley

December 12th: Matt McKay

GRPL.org/Adult-Storytimes