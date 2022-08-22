GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids Public Library is wrapping up their summer series for writers and readers this week and starting a new series for adults at Creston Brewery this fall. Both event series are free and great for an adult night out!
Loanna and Andrea join us today to tell us all about these great events!
Writers & Readers: August 25th
An Evening with Silvia Moreno-Garcia, the author of Mexican Gothic. A book signing will follow the presentation. Guests can also enjoy a festival-like atmosphere with food trucks, fames, and local vendors set up outside the Main Library before the Author Talk. This event also includes a writing workshop led by a local author, Kayla Chenault. This event is FREE. The first 100 meals at each food truck are FREE. More details here.
Adult Storytimes at Creston Brewery
September 12th: Brittany Devon
October 10th: Star Buxom
November 14th: John Steve Crowley
December 12th: Matt McKay
GRPL.org/Adult-Storytimes