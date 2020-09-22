Grist Mill offers a variety of items in the Village of Cannonsburg

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Back in the day, a grist mill was a place where farmers took their grain to be ground up, to make things like flour. These days, in the Village of Cannonsburg, the Grist Mill is lots of things – a place to shop for delicious food, put gas in your tank, buy a quick soda or even stock up on freshly-smoked meats!
>>>Take a look!
Cannonsburg Grist Mill
8000 Cannonsburg Rd. NE – Cannonsburg
Open 7 days a week
616-874-6200
CannonsburgVillage.com/Grist-Mill
Sponsored by Cannonsburg Grist Mill.