GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today we’re stepping outside our studios for some grilling, but it’s not just any grill, a pellet grill!

There’s a locally-owned company that specializes in pellet grills AND gives back to the community – Grilla Grills. Take a look!

Grilla Grills

558 E. 64th St. – Holland

616-392-7410

GrillaGrills.com

Sponsored by Grilla Grills.