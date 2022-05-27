GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s Friday, but not just any Friday! It’s the unofficial welcome into summer and that means great grilling and great drinks! Today we have Alan from Kingma’s Market along with Michael from Creston Brewery – Saugatuck Brewing Company. The two businesses are teaming up to introduce a specialty bratwurst made with Inner Planetary Beer from Creston. The brat is sold at Kingma’s and served up at the brewery.

The unofficial beginning of summer also means the beginning of Michigan’s produce season and Kingma’s is the place to find fresh Michigan fruits and vegetables all season long.

They’re also having their Seafood Road Show this Friday and Saturday, so stop by and see all they have to offer.

Kingma’s Market

2225 Plainfield NE

Grand Rapids

Seafood Road Show

Friday & Saturday

10am-6pm

