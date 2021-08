GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Health Department says it is not ordering districts to require masks when school begins in the fall — at least for now.

"This decision is due to the reality that not all options have been exhausted to prevent the danger before us," Administrative Health Officer Adam London said in a Friday statement (PDF). "The schools and the parents have even greater power than the health department to protect the children and the community in this instance."