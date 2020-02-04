Great lineup of concerts coming to Soaring Eagle

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Soaring Eagle Casino is more than just a casino – it’s also a great place to check out live music!

AMERICA will be at the Entertainment Hall this Friday, February 7th for a SOLD OUT show!

Don’t forget to check out some of the shows coming to Soaring Eagle’s Entertainment Hall:

  • The Blues Brothers – February 21
  • Theresa Caputo: The Experience LIVE! (added show) March 6
  • Dustin Lynch with Travis Denning – March 28
  • Luke Bryan with special guest Dylan Scott – May 24
  • Ron White – June 5
  • Keith Urban – July 18
  • The Doobie Brothers – August 9

While you’re there checking out a show, don’t forget to visit the casino floor. They have tons of different games – including blackjack, roulette and slot machines – plus a newly added High Limit Area!

More details here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon

 