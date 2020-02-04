Great lineup of concerts coming to Soaring Eagle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Soaring Eagle Casino is more than just a casino – it’s also a great place to check out live music!
AMERICA will be at the Entertainment Hall this Friday, February 7th for a SOLD OUT show!
Don’t forget to check out some of the shows coming to Soaring Eagle’s Entertainment Hall:
- The Blues Brothers – February 21
- Theresa Caputo: The Experience LIVE! (added show) March 6
- Dustin Lynch with Travis Denning – March 28
- Luke Bryan with special guest Dylan Scott – May 24
- Ron White – June 5
- Keith Urban – July 18
- The Doobie Brothers – August 9
While you’re there checking out a show, don’t forget to visit the casino floor. They have tons of different games – including blackjack, roulette and slot machines – plus a newly added High Limit Area!
