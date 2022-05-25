GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) We’re all gearing up for Memorial Day Weekend, and if you’re getting together with friends or family, Founders Brewing Company has some great food and beer pairings.

There’s some great things going on at the Grand Rapids taproom this summer. They’ve introduced Happy Hour, receive $1 off every pour Monday through Thursday from 3-6pm.

Events:

Crafted in MI Collaboration Series Release with Malamiah Juice Bar: The Reunion – May 27 at 3pm

The Whiskey Charmers LIVE at Founders GR Beer Garden – June 30 at 6pm

Stay Outside wsg Birdie Country LIVE – August 12 at 9pm

Founders Brewing Company

235 Grandville SW

Grand Rapids

Taproom hours:

Sunday-Wednesday 11am-9pm

Thursday-Saturday 11am-11pm

Sponsor: Founders Brewing Company