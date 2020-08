GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – These days, we are attending end of summer gatherings, celebrating back to school and Labor Day. With so much to look forward to, you’ll want to be dressed your best!

The place to go to find an outfit or accessory for EVERY occasion is Leigh’s!

We recently visited the store and found some great fashion finds! Take a look.

Leigh’s

1942 Breton Rd SE

616.942.6300

LeighsFashions.com

Sponsored by Leigh’s.