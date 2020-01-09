Great breakfast recipes to start your morning off right

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s easy to forget to eat breakfast when you’re rushing to get the kids ready or head off to work but it’s so important.
A simple smoothie is a great way to get your morning started with nutrients and get you the energy you need to get you through the day.
POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice Smoothie:
- Pom Wonderful Juice
- Strawberries
- Non-fat yogurt
Bob’s Red Mill Pan-Baked Granola Parfaits:
- 4 flavors: Lemon Blueberry, Cranberry Almond, Maple Sea Salt, and Coconut Spice
- Greek yogurt
- Fruit
Bob’s Red Mill Oatmeal Cups:
- 7 flavors: Classic, Cranberry Orange, Fruit & Seed, Pineapple Coconut, Apple Cinnamon, Brown Sugar & Maple, Blueberry Hazelnut
For more recipes, visit ColleenChristensenNutrition.com