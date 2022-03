GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Scholarships can change lives by removing cost as an obstacle to higher education. Grand Rapids Community College has $1.4 million in scholarships to award to students.

Doctor Kathryn Mullins is the VP for College Advancement and also the Executive Director of the GRCC Foundation.

Grand Rapids Community College

GRCC.edu/Scholarships

GRCC.edu/Donate

616-234-3939

Foundation@GRCC.edu

Sponsored by Grand Rapids Community College.