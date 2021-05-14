GRCC offering free Bridges to College program for recent Kent & Ottawa County graduates

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many students have struggled with online learning this past year. Grand Rapids Community College’s new Bridges to College – Raider Ready program is free for recent high school graduates and is designed to boost their foundational skills in math, reading and writing.

Grand Rapids Community College

Bridges to College – Raider Ready
Free for students in Kent & Ottawa counties who graduated in 2020 or 2021
GRCC.edu/BridgesToCollege

