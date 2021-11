GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Grand Rapids Community College students who served in the military have a new support center aimed at connecting them with resources to be successful and be a part of a special campus community!

Today we have Patrick Coleman from GRCC in studio with us!

Grand Rapids Community College

Veterans Center

Raleigh J. Finkelstein Hall, level G2

Veterans@GRCC.edu

GRCC.edu/Veterans

Sponsored by Grand Rapids Community College.