GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We all miss the festivals and big events that typically happen during the summer – especially food festivals!

Luckily, the Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation has put together a drive-thru event – their 2nd Asian Street Food Drive Thru takes place this Saturday and features 8 different Asian food vendors.

Saturday, August 15th

12pm-6pm

Riverside Park

For more information about the event, click here.