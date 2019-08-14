GRandJazzFest Returns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – One of West Michigan’s Favorite Music Festivals is just around the corner! GRandJazzFest is this weekend at Rosa Parks Circle. Here with all the Details is Audrey Sundstrom and Jonathan Wilson.

GRandJazzFest presented by DTE Energy Foundation is West Michigan’s only free, weekend-long jazz festival. The 8th annual festival is happening Aug. 17 & 18 at Rosa Parks Circle, a central location in the heart of downtown Grand Rapids.

Notable jazz performers will hit the stage as well as up-and-coming artists for diverse audiences.

The event is family friendly.

Make a weekend out of it! If you’re from out of town, there are hotels all around the area available for booking. Bring folding chairs, blankets and snacks, and get ready to relax for a couple of hours or for the whole weekend! The central-downtown location is ideal for supporting local businesses, restaurants and pubs, and for visiting other Grand Rapids attractions.

