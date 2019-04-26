GRandJazzFest preview event coming up Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Warmer weather will be here before we know it, a great time to get outside and enjoy everything downtown Grand Rapids has to offer. And it's time to get thinking about great jazz this summer at Rosa Parks Circle. Today we have Audrey Sundstrom, the founder of GRandJazzFest.

The 8th GRandJazzFest presented by DTE Foundation Lineup Reveal is Sunday, April 28 during Randissimo's Jazz Sunday from 7-10 pm at SpeakEZ Lounge. There is no cover charge.

The 8th GRandJazzFest presented by DTE Foundation will be held at Rosa Parks Circle on Saturday, August 17 and Sunday, August 18, 2019. The FREE festival will have 10 Jazz Performing Artist bands, FREE face-painting for kids and kids at heart until 4:00 each day. Mobile GR will have games and prizes to win at their festival tent.