GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re so excited because the Festival of the Arts starts today! They have a new addition this year – 79 artists will be painting, drawing and sketching all over the city. It’s coordinated by and includes members of the Grand Valley Artists.

Steve is one of those artists and he joins us today!

Grand Valley Artists at Festival of the Arts

GrandValleyArtists.com

Studio/gallery – 1695 Service Rd. NE

June 4th – June 6th

Downtown Grand Rapids

FestivalGR.org