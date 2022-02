GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Grand Valley Artists encourages artists of all levels and mediums to create and exhibit art. This month in their gallery, they’re having a Black History Month Art Exhibit featuring 4 local artists.

Steve joins us along with one of the artists, Lester White to tell us abut this exhibition!

Grand Valley Artists

Black History Month Exhibit: Sundays in February from 2pm-5pm

2661 29th St SE, Ste B

GrandValleyArtists.com