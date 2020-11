GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The tradition of the Grand Rapids Turkey Trot continues this year, in a slightly different format – virtual. The funds will support K-12 student athletics at GRPS.

Jessica from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Justin from Grand Rapids Public Schools join us to tell us more!

Grand Rapids Turkey Trot

November 19th-26th

GRPS.org/athletics

GRPS students can register for free with school code