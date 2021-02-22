Grand Rapids Symphony hosts live-streamed, virtual concerts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We all miss the entertainment and culture experiences that haven’t happened for about a year now but the Grand Rapids Symphony has some great things planned for you – on demand!

The Symphony is continuing their Pathwaves season into the first half of 2021, offering 5 new concerts that feature socially-distanced orchestral ensembles that perform without intermission and will be live-streamed to patrons’ homes. The concerts will also be recorded and offered for 30 days on demand.

>>>Take a look!

For a full list of concerts and to purchase tickets, visit the Grand Rapids Symphony website.