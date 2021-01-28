Grand Rapids Running Tours hosting free Black history guided tours in February

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re so excited that World of Winter is back this year. It’s a celebration of winter fun organized by Downtown Grand Rapids, Inc. As a part of the celebrations, there are also opportunities to learn about Black history in Grand Rapids with a special guided walking tour.

Caroline from Grand Rapids Running Tours will guide the tours — highlighting remarkable people, events, places, issues, legends and facts about being Black in Grand Rapids. Tours will be offered on four different days AND they’re free!

No registration is needed but tours are limited to 25 people, first come, first serve. For more details and tour dates, click here.

