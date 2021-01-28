Grand Rapids Running Tours hosting free Black history guided tours in February

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re so excited that World of Winter is back this year. It’s a celebration of winter fun organized by Downtown Grand Rapids, Inc. As a part of the celebrations, there are also opportunities to learn about Black history in Grand Rapids with a special guided walking tour.

Caroline from Grand Rapids Running Tours will guide the tours — highlighting remarkable people, events, places, issues, legends and facts about being Black in Grand Rapids. Tours will be offered on four different days AND they’re free!

>>>Take a look!

No registration is needed but tours are limited to 25 people, first come, first serve. For more details and tour dates, click here.