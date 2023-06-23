GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- It’s an exciting time for pro sports in West Michigan as we continue to hear more about Grand Rapids Rise Pro Volleyball and learn about the new members joining the team! Today, we have one of them in studio, a 2022 First Team All-American and ACC Player of the Year at the University of Louisville, Claire Chaussee.

The Grand Rapids Rise is the first Pro Volleyball Federation franchise and the first major-league women’s sports team in Grand Rapids. They will be led by Cathy George and make their debut at Van Andel Arena in January 2024! Stay up to date with team updates and announcements at GRRise.com!