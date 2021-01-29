Grand Rapids Public Museum’s annual Roger That! event goes virtual

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – In a socially-distanced world, sometimes turning virtual can be a good thing. For the past 4 years, the Grand Rapids Public Museum and Grand Valley State University have teamed up to celebrate space exploration and the life of Grand Rapids native, Roger B. Chaffee.

This year, they’ve got a great lineup of speakers. We talk to the GRPM and GVSU about this amazing event!

Grand Rapids Public Museum
Roger That!
February 19th and 20th
GRPM.org/RogerThat

Sponsored by Grand Rapids Public Museum.

