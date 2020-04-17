Grand Rapids Public Museum is collecting community stories related to Coronavirus

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids Public Museum has started a Community Documentation Project about the current COVID-19 Pandemic.

They’re currently collecting digital submissions of community stories, videos and photos related to the pandemic. If you have anything you’d like to submit, visit GRPM.org/collections.

The museum is also offering content that you can access from your home! Check out GRPM.org/HomeMuseum for content and activities.

Visit GRPM.org for more information about the museum or to support them.