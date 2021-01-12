Grand Rapids Public Museum has exhibit made from more than 2 million LEGO Bricks!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for something fun to do, we’ve got a look at one of the coolest new museum exhibitions in West Michigan!
Wild Connections Made with LEGO Bricks, at the Grand Rapids Public Museum, is an exhibition that depicts larger than life sculptures made with more than 2 million LEGOs!
The exhibit is amazing and also teaches about animals, the balance of ecosystems and man’s relationship with nature.
>>>Take a look!
Wild Connections Made with LEGO® Bricks
Grand Rapids Public Museum
272 Pearl St NW
Open 7 days a week
Add on the Wild Connections ticket to your GRPM ticket!
GRPM.org
Sponsored by the Grand Rapids Public Museum.