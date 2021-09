GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month now through October 15th. The Grand Rapids Public Library has a great series of event geared toward the whole family with both virtual and in-person opportunities to learn about important topics and traditions related to the Hispanic community.

Osvaldo Perez Rios joins us today to tell us more!

Grand Rapids Public Library

616-988-5400

GRPL.org/HispanicHeritage