Grand Rapids Public Library announces re-opening plan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids Public Library has developed a four-phased plan to reopen its eight buildings after Governor Whitmer’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order has been lifted.

Phase 1: Starting June 8, GRPL will enter Phase I. During this phase, patrons can return material to outside book drops. Returned material will be heat treated and quarantined for 72 hours to prevent the spread of germs and other contaminants. Patrons will not be charged fines for overdue material.

Phase 2: Essential staff will return to buildings starting June 15 for training and preparing for Phase II. Phase II launches on June 29 with the new curbside holds pick up service, GRPL To Go. Library patrons will be able to place up to 25 holds in their GRPL account and pick them up at the location of their choice. The no-contact pick up can be done via their vehicle or walk up. Holds must be placed in advance and a patron will be contacted when they are ready for pick up. Patrons who had holds that were not picked up before the quarantine will still be able to retrieve their material through this service. The library will also offer free printing services for patrons in Phase II. Patrons will be able to submit a document through a form and the library will print it and make it available for curbside pick up.

Phase 3: Re-open buildings with limited services. Buildings will be closed to the public during Phases 1 and 2.

For more information, visit GRPL.org.