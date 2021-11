BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A Battle Creek-area man was sentenced to decades behind bars for the death of a missing mother whose body had been burned.

On Monday, Jose Juarez, of Bedford Township, was sentenced to a maximum of 60 years in prison for the death of 25-year-old Alison Sargent. He pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder charge on Sept. 20. The other charges were dismissed.