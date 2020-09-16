Grand Rapids kombucha spot combines sound and flavor

by: eightWest Staff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We all know how important it is to support local businesses, especially this year. Right before everything shut down, we had a chance to explore a special Grand Rapids business.

Sacred Springs Kombucha was founded by Joel and Geoff back in 2016 – they uniquely brew their kombucha so that it’s infused with sound. Their taproom is now open for outside service Wednesday through Saturday.

Sacred Springs Kombucha

1059 Wealthy St SE, B
616-826-2700
SacredKombucha.com

