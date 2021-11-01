Grand Rapids International Wine Beer & Food Festival offers special course pairings

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re so excited that the Grand Rapids International Wine Beer & Food Festival is back this year in less than 3 weeks. Dawn joins us in studio along with Chefs John and Trimell to show us the special pairings they’ll be doing!

Grand Rapids International Wine Beer & Food Festival

Friday, November 19th & Saturday, November 20th
DeVos Place
Pairing tickets on sale Friday
GRWineFestival.com

