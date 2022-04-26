GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Bob Kaser, Community VP and voice of the Grand Rapids Griffins, surprised many in the community recently when he was off the air because of heart-related issues. He’ll be sharing his journey at the Grand Rapids Heart Ball on May 5, along with former WOODTV8 Sports Reporter, Larry Figurski. Bob and Jenny, the chair of this year’s Heart Ball, join us today!

Grand Rapids Heart Ball

May 5th

GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Silent and live auctions

Networking and sharing about the mission of AHA

Event.gives/GrandRapidsHeartBall