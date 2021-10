GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We are so excited to have live events starting to pick back up again and of course, sports are back! The Grand Rapids Griffins are celebrating their 25th Anniversary season and their home opener just so happens to be tonight!

Bob Kaser joins us to tell us what’s in store for this season!

Grand Rapids Griffins

25th Anniversary Season

130 West Fulton, Ste 111

Home Opener: Tonight at 7pm

GriffinsHockey.com