Grand Rapids Griffins hosting “Mental Health Awareness” game benefitting the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan is teaming up with the Grand Rapids Griffins for a Mental Health Awareness game on February 26th that will also be sensory-friendly.

Christy from the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan and Michael from the Grand Rapids Griffins join us today!

Grand Rapids Griffins

Mental Health Awareness Night

February 26th at 7pm

Tickets start at $19

For more information & to purchase tickets, click here

Benefitting the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan