Grand Rapids Griffins hosting “Mental Health Awareness” game benefitting the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan is teaming up with the Grand Rapids Griffins for a Mental Health Awareness game on February 26th that will also be sensory-friendly.

Grand Rapids Griffins

Mental Health Awareness Night
February 26th at 7pm
Tickets start at $19
For more information & to purchase tickets, click here
Benefitting the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan

