Grand Rapids gives back this Giving Tuesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – So we had Black Friday and today is Cyber Monday but tomorrow gives you a chance to focus beyond the gifts and do something for others and the community. Today we have Diana Sieger, President of the Grand Rapids Community Foundation in studio with us to talk about Giving Tuesday.

#GivingTuesday is celebrated globally, fueled by the power of social media and collaboration.

Grand Rapids celebrates both #GivingTuesday and #GRgives. #GRgives is focused on raising funds, finding volunteers and building awareness for local West Michigan nonprofits.

The mission of #GRGives on #GivingTuesday is to celebrate generosity and encourage donations of time and money to one of the more than 3,000 nonprofits in the Grand Rapids area. By bringing together local nonprofits, #GivingTuesday promotes one resource for all to share their donation and volunteer opportunities and one place for our community members to find about all the ways they can give. That’s www.grgives.com.