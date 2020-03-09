Grand Rapids Community College offers accessible class schedules

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Grand Rapids Community College wants to make a college education possible, especially for older students. They offer 7-week classes, along with Saturday and online classes, making it easier for students to schedule around their other obligations.

Research has shown that students in seven-week classes:

  • have higher class success rates.
  • have higher completion rates.
  • progress more quickly to a degree.

It also offers more flexibility for working students!

To apply for 7 week classes or find out more info, click here.

Grand Rapids Community College
143 Bostwick Avenue NE – Grand Rapids
616-234-4000
GRCC.edu

