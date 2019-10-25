Grand Rapids Community College: Making education more accessible

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A college degree can make a huge difference in your life. But with hectic schedules and family responsibilities, the typical 4 year plan doesn’t work for everyone. With that in mind Grand Rapids Community College is moving to make education more accessible. Here to tell us more is GRCC Provost Brian Knetl.

The expanded offerings are happening on Saturdays and are a great opportunity for current students, new students, or people who were working toward a degree and were interrupted. The traditional schedule often is not an option for students who are working around jobs and family obligations. Many of them can benefit from these expanded offerings. Right now, there are about 20 classes schedule at the Grand Rapids campus, with some classes available at the Lakeshore Campus.

Fall Open House

Grand Rapids Community College

Saturday, October 26

10AM – 1PM

Wisner Bottrall Applied Tech Center

GRCC Campus