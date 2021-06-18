Grand Rapids Chamber hosting West Michigan CEO Summit on June 22nd

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The pandemic has highlighted just how much the child care industry is an integral part of our economy. Without a strong child care system, it’s hard for the business community to thrive. That will be one of the main topics of discussion at the upcoming West Michigan CEO Summit!

Today, Andy Johnston and Alexa Kramer from Grand Rapids Chamber here with us.

Grand Rapids Chamber

West Michigan CEO Summit at JW Marriott

Tuesday, June 22nd | 8:30am-1pm

GrandRapids.org/event/West-Michigan-CEO-Summit

Sponsored by the Grand Rapids Chamber.