GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – 2022 is coming to an end and the Grand Rapids Chamber continues to work to advocate, inform and connect West Michigan businesses.
Today we have Rick Baker, President & CEO of the Chamber, and incoming board chair, Jen Crowley, in studio with us to discuss the Chamber’s plans for 2023!
In 2023 the Chamber will:
• Build wealth in underrepresented communities through the Center for Economic
Inclusion.
• Address talent needs through better housing and childcare policy
• Deliver cutting-edge Diversity, Equity & Inclusion training and resources
• Provide premier leadership & talent development for stronger organizations, like
Leadership Grand Rapids, and launching new Executive Leadership and Women’s
Leadership programs in 2023.
• Expand their collaborative office space that is a hub of West Michigan business activity
135th Annual Meeting: The State of Grand Rapids Business
Get more information, visit GrandRapids.org!