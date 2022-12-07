GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – 2022 is coming to an end and the Grand Rapids Chamber continues to work to advocate, inform and connect West Michigan businesses.

Today we have Rick Baker, President & CEO of the Chamber, and incoming board chair, Jen Crowley, in studio with us to discuss the Chamber’s plans for 2023!

In 2023 the Chamber will:

• Build wealth in underrepresented communities through the Center for Economic

Inclusion.

• Address talent needs through better housing and childcare policy

• Deliver cutting-edge Diversity, Equity & Inclusion training and resources

• Provide premier leadership & talent development for stronger organizations, like

Leadership Grand Rapids, and launching new Executive Leadership and Women’s

Leadership programs in 2023.

• Expand their collaborative office space that is a hub of West Michigan business activity

135th Annual Meeting: The State of Grand Rapids Business

Get more information, visit GrandRapids.org!