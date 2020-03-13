Grand Rapids cafe lets you play with adoptable cats

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you just want to relax and enjoy the company of some furry, adoptable friends, Happy Cat Cafe is perfect for you!

You can enjoy a nice cup of coffee or tea all while enjoying Grand Rapids’ first and only cat cafe. Only 12 people can be in the lounge per hour so if you want to guarantee your spot, they recommend you making a reservation. It’s only $10 to visit and that includes a full hour in the lounge plus a complementary self-serve beverage of your choice.

You can even rent them out for a private party!

Happy Cat Cafe

447 Division Ave S

616-202-4750

https://www.happycatcompany.com/