Grand Rapids Boat Show starts today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – One of West Michigan’s favorite traditions celebrates 75 years! The Grand Rapids Boat Show runs Wednesday through Sunday this week.
The show is launching into an era where they’ll be showing their broadest array of power boats ever…5 acres of them! Explore the latest and greatest in Motor Yachts, Cruisers, Runabouts, Fishing Boats, Pontoon Boats and Ski and Wakeboard Inboards.
Show Dates & Hours:
|Wednesday, February 19:
|2pm – 9pm
|Thursday, February 20:
|12pm – 9pm
|Friday, February 21:
|12pm – 9pm
|Saturday, February 22:
|10am – 9pm
|Sunday, February 23:
|11am – 5pm
Rachael stopped by to talk to Liz Carney, President of Grand Bay Marine in Traverse City, to check out this year’s “Queen of the Show” – the 42′ Regal Grande Coupe.
