Grand Rapids Boat Show starts today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – One of West Michigan’s favorite traditions celebrates 75 years! The Grand Rapids Boat Show runs Wednesday through Sunday this week.

The show is launching into an era where they’ll be showing their broadest array of power boats ever…5 acres of them! Explore the latest and greatest in Motor Yachts, Cruisers, Runabouts, Fishing Boats, Pontoon Boats and Ski and Wakeboard Inboards.

Show Dates & Hours:

Wednesday, February 19: 2pm – 9pm Thursday, February 20: 12pm – 9pm Friday, February 21: 12pm – 9pm Saturday, February 22: 10am – 9pm Sunday, February 23: 11am – 5pm

Rachael stopped by to talk to Liz Carney, President of Grand Bay Marine in Traverse City, to check out this year’s “Queen of the Show” – the 42′ Regal Grande Coupe.

Sponsored by the Grand Rapids Boat Show.