GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids Ballet has had to reinvent the way they bring their shows to their audience.

It’s not too late to join in on the fun! They have new Second Act subscriptions that feature a variety of different programs, bonus programming, exclusive content and more.

Artistic Director James Sofranko joins us today.

Grand Rapids Ballet

Second Act subscriptions available for purchase

616-454-4771

GRBallet.org

Sponsored by Grand Rapids Ballet.