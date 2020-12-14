Grand Rapids Ballet bringing “The Nutcracker Experience” to your home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids Ballet usually performs The Nutcracker every year. This year, they’re taking on a reimagined production of the classic, called “The Nutcracker Experience,” that you’ll be able to purchase tickets for and stream December 18th-27th.

Artistic Director James Sofranko and one of the company dancers are here to talk about this special virtual event!

Grand Rapids Ballet
The Nutcracker Experience sponsored by Meijer

December 18th-27th
$15 tickets
GRBallet.com

