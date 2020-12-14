Grand Rapids Ballet bringing “The Nutcracker Experience” to your home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The countdown to Christmas is on! We're officially two weeks away from one of the most joyous holidays of the year, and three weeks away from 2021! Can you believe it?

It's safe to say that this year has flown by, and while it's presented both highs and lows, we should strive to end 2020 on a high note. This week on eightWest backstage, Rachael Ruiz joins Morgan Poole to discuss her upcoming holiday plans, ways she's tapping into the Christmas spirit, her go-to gift and music selections and shares an inspiring quote to keep us all uplifted during this time.