Grand Rapids Ballet bringing “The Nutcracker Experience” to your home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids Ballet usually performs The Nutcracker every year. This year, they’re taking on a reimagined production of the classic, called “The Nutcracker Experience,” that you’ll be able to purchase tickets for and stream December 18th-27th.
Artistic Director James Sofranko and one of the company dancers are here to talk about this special virtual event!
Grand Rapids Ballet
The Nutcracker Experience sponsored by Meijer
December 18th-27th
$15 tickets
GRBallet.com
