Grand Rapids Art Museum opens new exhibition, American Perspectives: Stories from the American Folk Art Museum Collection

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids Art Museum’s newest exhibition, American Perspectives: Stories from the American Folk Art Museum Collection tells the unfolding story of America from its inception to the present through the work of American folk artists.

Jennifer from the GRAM joins us today to tell us what the exhibit is all about!

Grand Rapids Art Museum

American Perspectives: Stories from the American Folk Art Museum Collection
Now through August 28th, 2021
101 Monroe Center St. NW
ArtMuseumGR.org
616-831-1000

