Grand Rapids AARP kicks off 2020 learning series

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – AARP in Grand Rapids is always hosting community events for people to mingle and learn!
First, they’re hosting their Learn a Latte morning coffee speaker series. It’s held the 3rd Wednesday of each month from 10-11:30am at Schuler Books.
February 19th – Conversations on Life & Death
March 18th – Downsizing or Decluttering
April 15th – Whole Foods & Plant Based Diets
They also have a great series for people to have fun and get to know each other with AARP on Tap! The series meets the 4th Tuesday of each month at a different local brewery or pub.
February 25th – Harmony Hall
March 24th – Creston Brewery
April 28th – Mitten Brewing Company
For a full list of events, click here.
Sponsored by AARP.