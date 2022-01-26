Grand Haven Winterfest kicks off tomorrow!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We all know, that winter in West Michigan means a lot of inside time… but there are still tons of great outdoor events to enjoy!

Grand Haven is again hosting Winterfest, January 27th through the 30th with lots of fun outdoor games and activities! Kevin joins us to tell us what they have going on this year.

>>>Take a look!

Grand Haven Winterfest

January 27-30

GrandHavenWinterfest.org

Facebook.com/WinterfestGH

Activities: Glow Bowl, Dog Pull, Snow Angels, Volleyball, Sleepwalker Run, Ski and Snowboard Competition