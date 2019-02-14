eightWest

Grand Haven Restaurant Week is back

By:

Posted: Feb 14, 2019 12:42 PM EST

Updated: Feb 14, 2019 12:42 PM EST

Grand Haven Restaurant Week is back

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - This weekend Downtown Grand Haven will kick off Restaurant week, inviting you to head to the lakeshore and experience everything they have to offer. Today we are getting a sneak peek at some of that yummy food with Vicki from Grand Haven Main Street and Chef Doug from The Kirby House.

Grand Haven Restaurant Week

  • February 16 - 24
  • $8 Lunch and $15 Dinner Selections 
  • downtowngh.com
  • 5th Annual Craft Beer Crawl - February 16, 2-6PM
Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

eightWest
Photos: eightWest VIP event-Phantom at Miller Auditorium Photos: eightWest VIP event-Phantom at Miller Auditorium
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: eightWest VIP event-Phantom at Miller Auditorium

eightWest
Photo Galleries WOTV
Go Red for Women Grand Rapids Luncheon 2019 Go Red for Women Grand Rapids Luncheon 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Go Red for Women Grand Rapids Luncheon 2019

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photo Galleries
Photos: WWE Raw at Van Andel Arena Photos: WWE Raw at Van Andel Arena
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: WWE Raw at Van Andel Arena

Photo Galleries