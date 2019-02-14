Grand Haven Restaurant Week is back
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - This weekend Downtown Grand Haven will kick off Restaurant week, inviting you to head to the lakeshore and experience everything they have to offer. Today we are getting a sneak peek at some of that yummy food with Vicki from Grand Haven Main Street and Chef Doug from The Kirby House.
Grand Haven Restaurant Week
- February 16 - 24
- $8 Lunch and $15 Dinner Selections
- downtowngh.com
- 5th Annual Craft Beer Crawl - February 16, 2-6PM
