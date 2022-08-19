GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Haven Boardwalk, near the marina area, will be transformed into an art gallery tomorrow! “Art on the Riverfront” is an outdoor, juried art show taking place from 10am until 5pm. The exhibit will showcase the works of accomplished regional artists in a variety of media such as painting, sculpture, photography, glass, wood, metal, pottery and jewelry. The event is free to the public and attendees can vote for their favorite artist through the People’s Choice Award!

Brad Patterson from the Bradley Gallery joins us today to tell us about the event.











Art on the Riverfront

Saturday, August 20th

10am – 5pm

Grand Haven Municipal Marina

Facebook | Instagram