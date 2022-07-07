GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For more than 20 years, Grand Rapids based designer and artist Carolyn Ferrari has been creating one-of-a-kind jewelry and now you get a chance to meet her, hear about her inspiration and see some of those designs in person. It’s all part of the Grand Rapids Art Museum Visionnaires series.

Visionnaire Series: Jewelry Design & Fashion Show with Carolyn Ferrari

Thursday July 7, 6-7 pm

Free, registration is not required

Grand Rapids Art Museum

101 Monroe Center NW

(616) 831-1000

artmuseumgr.org